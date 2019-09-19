VA BK BANKSHARE/SH (OTCMKTS:VABB) Trading Up 1%

VA BK BANKSHARE/SH (OTCMKTS:VABB)’s stock price was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80, approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

VA BK BANKSHARE/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VABB)

Virginia Bank Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Virginia Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

