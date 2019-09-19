Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading Down 3.7%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.28 and last traded at $82.39, 9,945,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average session volume of 3,571,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after buying an additional 116,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,707,000 after buying an additional 127,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,223,000 after buying an additional 515,534 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after buying an additional 121,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

