ValueAct Holdings L.P. Takes Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,810,000. XPO Logistics accounts for approximately 0.6% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 1.08% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 1,375 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.06. 22,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,643. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.40.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America set a $76.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on XPO Logistics to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

