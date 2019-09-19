Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) is Tensile Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,422 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up about 8.1% of Tensile Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tensile Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Valvoline worth $62,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 512.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 90,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Valvoline by 16.9% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 61,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Valvoline by 83.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Valvoline by 453.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

VVV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. 18,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,596. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Valvoline Inc has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.42 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

