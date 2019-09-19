VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.42

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.42 and traded as high as $36.43. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 19,196 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 230.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 19,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $237,000.

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

