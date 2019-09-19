Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,017,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,073,000 after buying an additional 1,369,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,018,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,987,000 after purchasing an additional 335,718 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,121,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,175,000 after purchasing an additional 482,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.4% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,659,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,742,786. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

