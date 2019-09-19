Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 352,839 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,316,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.35% of Iqvia worth $2,947,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,723,251 shares of company stock worth $427,463,046. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

