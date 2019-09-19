Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 139,324 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,877,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.71% of Ball worth $2,721,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,755,000 after purchasing an additional 311,457 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 122,240 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $3,715,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,376,638.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 4,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $378,603.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,688,411 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

