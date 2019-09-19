Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,787,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 628,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum worth $3,156,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 77.9% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,579,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,124. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,128.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,565,375. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.93.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

