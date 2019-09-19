Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.54 Billion Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,855,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Water Works worth $2,535,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Water Works by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 456,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,913,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Water Works by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,333,000 after buying an additional 229,535 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.60. 54,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

