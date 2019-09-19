Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.79 Billion Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,126,002 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,032,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Autodesk worth $2,789,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Autodesk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Griffin Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,394.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

