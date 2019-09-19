Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 446,564 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.97% of ServiceNow worth $3,071,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in ServiceNow by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.34.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $6,409,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,749,747 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.58. The stock had a trading volume of 876,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.02 and its 200 day moving average is $263.80. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $303.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

