Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 154,738 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,187,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 154,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.82% of Applied Materials worth $3,286,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.74. 486,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,979. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.88%.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

