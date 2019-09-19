Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Trimmed by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 127,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 279.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.02. 299,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

