Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,272,185 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,234,955 shares.The stock last traded at $76.03 and had previously closed at $75.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

