VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) rose 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 173,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 179,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

Get VentriPoint Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, Director George Adams sold 1,525,500 shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$213,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,121.36.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada, the Unites States, and China. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.