Verditek (LON:VDTK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.90

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 1412006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29.

Verditek Company Profile (LON:VDTK)

Verditek plc, a clean technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of clean technologies in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company develops technologies in the areas of solar modules, industrial treatment of gases and CO2 capture, air purification, water deodorization, industrial treatment of solids, and zero emission and energy.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Verditek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verditek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.