Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Stock Position Cut by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VER. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Vereit by 569.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,350,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after buying an additional 6,252,800 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Vereit by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 5,400,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after buying an additional 4,588,996 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vereit by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,928,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,088,000 after buying an additional 2,974,832 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vereit by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,203,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after buying an additional 1,744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vereit by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,821,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after buying an additional 1,492,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

NYSE VER traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,315,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

In other Vereit news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.