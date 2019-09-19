Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,371 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Verisign were worth $121,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1,651.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the second quarter worth $11,763,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 559.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,741,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,178 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Verisign stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.40 and its 200 day moving average is $198.72. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

