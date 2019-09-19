Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,450 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.55. 374,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,865. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.72. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.57 million. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

