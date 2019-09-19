VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.28

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.28 and traded as high as $47.03. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSA. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 26.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.