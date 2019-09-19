Voise (VOISE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 69.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Voise token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, Voise has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voise has a total market capitalization of $34,020.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Voise Profile

Voise was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX, Mercatox, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

