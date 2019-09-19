Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,859 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $222,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,399,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,047,000 after purchasing an additional 209,429 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,841,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,231,000 after purchasing an additional 301,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,967,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 280,544 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,207. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $345.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

