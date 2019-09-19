W Resources (LON:WRES) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

W Resources PLC (LON:WRES)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.39. W Resources shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 8,911,104 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $23.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.44.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

