Wafra Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 0.6% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.71. 26,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.70. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.74.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

