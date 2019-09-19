Wafra Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Wafra Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.26. The stock had a trading volume of 604,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $455.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day moving average of $173.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

