Wafra Inc. Purchases 26,013 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Wafra Inc. grew its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 32.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cigna by 33.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.39. The company had a trading volume of 85,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.99. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

In related news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

