Wafra Inc. Sells 794 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wafra Inc. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.8% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,445,005,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,236,000 after acquiring an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,537,793,000 after acquiring an additional 94,489 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after acquiring an additional 544,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.58.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.89. The company has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

