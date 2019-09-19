Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 869.2% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 76,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 25,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,947,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $136.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,304. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $248.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

