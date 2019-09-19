Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WVE. ValuEngine upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $82,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WVE traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.64. 87,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.78. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

