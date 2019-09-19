Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp cut their target price on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley set a $54.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735,173 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,880,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,204,000 after purchasing an additional 364,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,142,000 after purchasing an additional 627,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

