Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 15,064 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.80% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTF. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,965,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $644,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $503,000.

PTF traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.24. 21,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,810. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $81.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

