Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 5,124 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.45% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 226.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 68,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 172,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,025. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

