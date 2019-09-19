Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 6,185.7% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 31.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Pioneer Municipal High in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Pioneer Municipal High stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,009. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

