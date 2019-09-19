Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 101.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,332 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,279 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 844,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 43,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.42. 17,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,196. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $82.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.