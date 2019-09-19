West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $452.43 Million

Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $452.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.60 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $431.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $143.33. 258,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.27. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

