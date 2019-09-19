Western Areas (ASX:WSA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $3.14. Western Areas shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 4,960,327 shares.

The company has a market cap of $845.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Western Areas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Western Areas Company Profile (ASX:WSA)

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

