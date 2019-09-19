Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) Announces $0.04 — Dividend

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd alerts:

Shares of WIW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.