WhiteHorse Finance Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 95.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.0%.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.09 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHF. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $14.50 target price on WhiteHorse Finance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 229,328 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $3,210,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

