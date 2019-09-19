WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.34

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.34 and traded as low as $46.66. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 589 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1,534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 162,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 152,819 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 106,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 92,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DOL)

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.