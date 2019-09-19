Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,379,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,543,000 after purchasing an additional 667,863 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,301,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,159,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 233,951 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,173,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. 1,037,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,537,267. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

