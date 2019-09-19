Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 208,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,679. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

