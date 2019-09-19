Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,317. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.06.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.4779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

