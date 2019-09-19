Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,245 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.21. The company had a trading volume of 635,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,008. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $155.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.35 and a 200 day moving average of $144.54.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

