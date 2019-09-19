Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 150,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.79. 4,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,999. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.