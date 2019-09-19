Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Mondelez International by 825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,798,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,403 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,355,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.10. 263,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,578. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

