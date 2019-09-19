Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys 44,500 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 388.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Intevac were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intevac in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Intevac by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 938,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intevac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intevac in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Intevac in the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intevac alerts:

NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,696. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 million, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.18. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Intevac had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Intevac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.