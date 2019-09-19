Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys 80,858 Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.88% of NewLink Genetics worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 182.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 404,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 82,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 330,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 205,652 shares during the period. 29.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NewLink Genetics alerts:

Shares of NewLink Genetics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NewLink Genetics Corp has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 34.44% and a negative net margin of 6,587.56%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.