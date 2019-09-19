Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys New Shares in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.37% of OncoSec Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONCS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 37,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,989. OncoSec Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

In other OncoSec Medical news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

