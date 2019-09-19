Worth Venture Partners LLC Increases Position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Silicom accounts for approximately 0.6% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 513,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 114,701 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 134,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Silicom by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 103,954 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Silicom by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 313,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,076,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silicom stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. Silicom Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $250.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Silicom had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

